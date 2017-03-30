McLean Student Paper Wins Prestigious Award

The Highlander newsmagazine staff of McLean High School was presented with a Gold Crown at the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA) journalism convention at Columbia University in New York City. This is the second consecutive year that The Highlander has earned a Gold Crown award.

The Highlander is the only high school newspaper-newsmagazine in Virginia to win a Gold Crown this year. CSPA’s Gold Crown is one of the highest honors in scholastic journalism. Publications are judged on design, photography, concept, coverage and writing.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments