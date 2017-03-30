You are here: Home » Around F.C. » McLean Student Paper Wins Prestigious Award

McLean Student Paper Wins Prestigious Award

March 30, 2017 12:00 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

The Highlander newsmagazine staff of McLean High School was presented with a Gold Crown at the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA) journalism convention at Columbia University in New York City. This is the second consecutive year that The Highlander has earned a Gold Crown award.

The Highlander is the only high school newspaper-newsmagazine in Virginia to win a Gold Crown this year. CSPA’s Gold Crown is one of the highest honors in scholastic journalism. Publications are judged on design, photography, concept, coverage and writing.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+