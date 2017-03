Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School hosts its Annual Career Fair on Friday, April 21 from 7:15 – 11:15 a.m. Parent and community volunteers are needed to talk about their occupations with middle school students. The school asks those interested in volunteering to fill out a volunteer form at fccps.org. The students stand to benefit from hearing about a volunteer’s life experiences and understanding their expertise in their respected fields.

