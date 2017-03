“Adding Pizzazz to Your Seasonal Containers,” a presentation on composing outdoor containers by award-winning designer Claire, comes to the Falls Church Garden Club meeting on Monday, April 3rd, at 7:30 p.m. The free presentation is open to the public and will be held at the American Legion Post (130, 400 N. Oak St., Falls Church). More more information, call 703-533-1945.

