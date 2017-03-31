F.C. Workshop on Protecting Children from Sexual Abuse
The City of Falls Church Housing and Human Services department presents a workshop for adults on preventing, recognizing, and reacting responsibly to child sexual abuse. The program is presented by Darkness to Light in cooperation with SCAN Northern Virginia and We Support the Girls.
This empowering training, “Stewards of Children,” will cover the five steps of protecting children:
Step 1: Learn the Facts
Step 2: Minimize Opportunity
Step 3: Talk About It
Step 4: Recognize the Signs
Step 5: React Responsibly
The workshop will take place Tuesday, April 25 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. in the Dogwood Room of City Hall (300 Park Avenue, G Level). Registration is free but required by April 21; email tleonard@scanva.org.