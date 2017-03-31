F.C. Workshop on Protecting Children from Sexual Abuse

The City of Falls Church Housing and Human Services department presents a workshop for adults on preventing, recognizing, and reacting responsibly to child sexual abuse. The program is presented by Darkness to Light in cooperation with SCAN Northern Virginia and We Support the Girls.

This empowering training, “Stewards of Children,” will cover the five steps of protecting children:

Step 1: Learn the Facts

Step 2: Minimize Opportunity

Step 3: Talk About It

Step 4: Recognize the Signs

Step 5: React Responsibly

The workshop will take place Tuesday, April 25 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. in the Dogwood Room of City Hall (300 Park Avenue, G Level). Registration is free but required by April 21; email tleonard@scanva.org.

