Fairfax Schools Announces STEM Summer Camps

For the fourth consecutive year, Fairfax County Public Schools is partnering with SySTEMic Solutions, Northern Virginia Community College’s K-16 STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) outreach initiative, to host several summer camps at three high schools in the county. The camps are designed to provide rising 4th through 12th grade students with knowledge and hands-on experience in STEM topics, critical thinking, teamwork, and innovative design.The camps begin June 26th and run through July 28th as follows:

• VEX IQ Robotics (grades 4-8): Marshall High School, June 26-30; Edison High School, July 10-14; and South Lakes High School, July 10-14.

• VEX EDR Robotics 1.0 (grades 8-12): Marshall HS, June 26-30; and South Lakes High School, July 10-14.

• VEX EDR Robotics 1.5 (grades 9-12): South Lakes HS, July 17-28.

• STEM Camp (grades 4-8): South Lakes HS, July 17-21, July 24-28.

• Cybersecurity (grades 9-12): Marshall HS, June 26-30; Edison High School, July 10-14.

• App Development and Entrepreneurship (8-12): Edison High School, July 10-14.

A limited number of need-based scholarships are available. Information and registration is available online at nvcc.edu/systemic/camps.html or contact Charles Britt at 703-425-5917.

