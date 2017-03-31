Falls Church Raises Awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

To raise awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, City of Falls Church officials and citizens came together on Monday night to plant a pinwheel garden at the entrance of Cherry Hill Park. The pinwheel is the symbol of child abuse prevention and reflects childhood hope, health and happiness. Pinwheel gardens are planted by organizations, schools, and businesses in communities throughout the nation. A proclamation during the City Council meeting followed the planting. (Photo: News-Press)

