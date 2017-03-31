Mason High Students Tackle the Big Apple

Over 130 George Mason High School students traveled Sunday to New York City for three days of musical performances. There were vocal workshops with Broadway performers, concerts aboard the USS Intrepid aircraft carrier and Tuesday’s evening performance by the wind ensemble at Carnegie Hall replete with a standing ovation. The highly successful trip included the Broadway show Dear Even Hansen, the Blue Man Group, the Staten Island Ferry, Central Park and more. (Photo: Mary Jo West)

