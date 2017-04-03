Homestretch Annual Benefit Breakfast

Join Homestretch for their annual Benefit Breakfast on Thursday, May 4, from 7:30 – 9 a.m. at the Fairview Park Marriott (3111 Fairview Park Drive, Falls Church). Learn how Homestretch has been impacting the lives of homeless families for 27 years. Hear inspiring stories from Homestretch clients who have left homelessness and poverty behind for good.

There is no cost to attend and a hot breakfast will be served. RSVP at homestretchva.org. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Ken Bradford at kbradford@homestretchva.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments