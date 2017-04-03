Used Book Sale at F.C. Community Center

The Falls Church Area American Association of University Women is sponsoring a used book sale at the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls Street, Falls Church) on Friday, April 7 (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.) and Saturday, April 8 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) There will be more than 40,000 books for browsing and buying, including a huge selection of hardback, paperback, fiction and nonfiction of all kinds. Most books are priced at $3 or less. The book sale benefits scholarship/grant programs for women, including local Falls Church high school girls.

For more information, visit fallschurcharea-va.aauw.net/booksale or contact Mollie Jewell at 703-941-5643 or molliejewell2@gmail.com.

