Crime Report: More Thefts, Tow Company Issued Summonses for Violations

The latest crime report from the City of Falls Church is filled with a collection of property crimes, including six instances of burglary and larceny in the past week.

The incidents included several vehicles from Richards Heating and Air Conditioning broken into, an iPhone stolen from a Hilton Garden Inn restroom, a burglary of a residence on Villa Ridge Road, a wallet taken from a purse at Starbucks, a wallet taken from Hot N Juicy Crawfish and several pots stolen from an Eden Center restaurant.

In other crime, an Arlington towing company was served with 13 summonses for towing violations.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: March 27 – April 2, 2017

Driving Under the Influence, 300 blk Hillwood Ave, Mar 27, a male, 42, of Manassas was arrested for Driving Under the Influence ( 2nd Offense).

Larceny-Theft From Motor Vehicle, 200 Hillwood Ave (Richards Heating and Air Conditioning), Mar 27, several business vehicles were broken into over the weekend and items taken. Investigation continues.

Larceny – Theft From Building, 706 W Broad St (Hilton Garden Inn), Mar 29, an iPhone was taken after being left inadvertently in a restroom.

Burglary – Residential, 800 blk Villa Ridge Rd, Mar 29, victim reported that sometime between 1:30 and 6:00 PM on Mar 27, while he was in his backyard, an unidentified suspect entered through an unsecured front door and took money. Investigation continues.

Driving Under the Influence, 100 blk E Annandale Rd, Mar 30, a male, 38, of Annandale, was arrested for Driving under the Influence, Drinking While Operating a Motor Vehicle, and having No Valid Operator’s License.

Larceny – Theft From Building, 344 W Broad St (Starbucks), Mar 30, a wallet was taken from a purse on the back of a chair. Victim was alerted by the credit card company. Investigation continues.

Drunk in Public, 6757 Wilson Blvd, Apr 1, while conducting an area check in the parking lot, officer encountered a male, 33, of Springfield, VA, who was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 400 blk S Maple Ave, Apr 1, as a result of a traffic stop, a female, 33, of Arlington, VA was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Larceny – Theft From Building, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #22 (Banh Cuon Thang Long Restaurant), Apr 1, victims reported that sometime between 7 and 8:30 PM on Mar 24, six oversized cooking pots drying in a rear hallway were taken.

Larceny – Theft From Building, 116 W Broad St (Hot N Juicy Crawfish), Apr 1, victim reported that sometime between 9:45 and 10:00 PM a wallet left inadvertently in the restroom was stolen.

Driving Under the Influence, 134 W Broad St, Apr 2, officer observed two cars involved in an accident. Upon investigation, a female, 31, of Arlington, VA was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (2nd Offense).

OTHER ARRESTS

On Mar 27, while conducting a domestic assault investigation, officers learned that a male, 23, of Alexandria, VA was wanted out of Arlington County for a charge of Fail to Appear. He was taken into custody and turned over to an Arlington County Sheriff’s Deputy.

On Mar 27, Advanced Towing, of Arlington, VA was served with 13 summonses relating to tow violations dating back to October of 2016.

On Mar 28, a female, 37, of Falls Church was arrested for an Identity Theft that originated out of Laurinburg, NC, in Jan, 2017.

On Mar 30, while investigating an assault at Café Tien (6763 Wilson Blvd #9), officers learned that the owner, a male, 40, of Burke, VA was wanted by Prince George’s County Police (MD) for failure to appear on an original offense of Violation of a Protection Order. He was taken into custody and a Fugitive from Justice warrant was obtained and served

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments