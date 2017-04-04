F.C. Hosts Bluegrass Country Benefit Concert

Support Bluegrass Country Radio while enjoying top-notch live bluegrass. The Special Bluegrass Country benefit concert will take place on April 23 at 3 p.m. at the Falls Church Episcopal (115 E Fairfax St, Falls Church).

Artists to be featured include Tim O’Brien, Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass, Larry Stephenson Band, and Jim Hurst. Tickets are $40 for general admission, $15 for kids under 16 and $80 for Super Friend VIP (front-row seating and a meet and greet with artists).

Proceeds support Bluegrass Country Radio. Tickets can purchased at bluegrasscountry.org/special-bluegrass-country-benefit-concert. For more information, contact jludin@bluegrasscountryfoundation.org

