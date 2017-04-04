Free Art Shows and Talks in Arlington

During April, Gallery Underground in Arlington features the fascinating art of Laura Clerici in “Divine Light,” a solo show of devotional icons. Laura employs the Orthodox tradition of “writing” an icon with gold leaf gilding and tempera paints handmade with egg yolk, wine and dry pigments such as cinnabar, indigo and ocher.

The artist will give three talks about this work at Gallery Underground on Monday, April 17, from 4:15 – 5 p.m.; Saturday, April 22, from 12 – 1 p.m.; and Thursday, April 27, from 4:15 – 5 p.m.

The featured artist is Debbie Taylor, a local painter whose lovely, loose style focuses on landscape and nature subjects.

