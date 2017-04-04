New Charges for Man Arrested for Impersonating Police in Falls Church

By Sam Tabachnik

The FBI filed new charges Monday against Itai Ozderman, the former Washington Post employee arrested last month for impersonating an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Falls Church.

The additional charges, filed in Arlington County Circuit Court, include two counts of impersonating a law enforcement officer and one count of using a police radio while committing a felony crime.

Ozderman still faces charges in Montgomery County, MD, stemming from a raid conducted by federal and local officials at his home in Gaithersburg.

A search warrant obtained by WUSA9 alleges Ozderman, 35, convinced his girlfriend, Falls Church detective Jannie Clipp, that he was a Baltimore County Police Officer working on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Task Force . He allegedly gained access to a City of Falls Church Police department office and conducted surveillance at the Eden Center with the help of Clipp last September, according to reports and court records.

Ozderman is scheduled to appear in Montgomery County District Court on April 13. A trial for his Arlington County case is currently scheduled for September 19.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments