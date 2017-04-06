All 40 McAuliffe Vetoes Upheld in Richmond

At Wednesday’s “veto session” in Richmond, all 40 of Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s vetoes were sustained by the legislature. Democrats in the House and in the Senate sustained McAuliffe’s vetoes of bills that would have 1. defunded Planned Parenthood, 2. required copies of photo-IDs to be mailed in with absentee ballots, 3. allowed guns in emergency shelters and permit possession of switchblades and daggers by minors, 4. carved out a special right to discriminate for those who oppose marriage equality. 5. denied localities the ability to require their contractors to pay a fair wage, and 6. outlawed (non-existent) Sanctuary Cities and track refugees.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments