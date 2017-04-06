F.C. Chamber Celebrates 70 Years, Award Winners at Annual Gala

A very strong turnout of Falls Church business, civic and government leaders donned their finest to dine and mix socially at the 70th annual Platinum Ball gala of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce held at the Fairview Marriott last Friday night. Awards were presented to Kieran Sharpe (Pillar of the Community), Nikki Graves and Ed Henderson (Shreve Award), Dave Crance (Elkin Award) and Michael Diener (Chamber Appreciation Award).

(Photos: Melissa Robison & News-Press)

