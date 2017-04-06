Longfellow Middle School Wins Science Olympiad Tournament

Longfellow Middle School won first place at the Virginia State Science Olympiad tournament on March 25 at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville. They achieved an amazing 51 point victory over the second place middle school team. They will now go on to represent Virginia at the National Science Olympiad tournament at Wright State University in Ohio on May 20. Pictured above are members of the state team: Reevu Adakroy, Varun Chilukuri, Joaquim Das, Tammy Ding, Michelle Du, Pulak Dugar, Julia Feldhaus, Jessica Feng, Pratyush Jaishankar, Vishal Kanigicherla, Julia Kao-Sowa, Elaine Li, Kari Naga, Marian Qian, Sahana Ramesh, Neil Shah, Rupa Siva, Caroline Sun, Alison Wan, and Gabriel Witkop. (Photo: Arnold Sowa)

