Mason High Track and Field Teams Break Records

Despite the cool weather and windy conditions, the George Mason High School track and field teams excelled at Saturday’s Ram Invitational Meet at Strasburg High School. Overall, the girls placed 6th with 33 points and the boys placed 11th with 19 points. Both the boys and girls 4×800 relay teams qualified for States by time and took 1st place medals. The girls relay broke the meet record and the boys came within two seconds of the Mason school record. Korinne Wills qualified for States in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles and the girls 4×400 relay.

