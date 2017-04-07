Beyer: Syrian Strike Needed Congressional Authorization

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, who represents the 8th District of Northern Virginia that includes the City of Falls Church, issued the following statement today on the U.S. military strike in Syria:

“Assad is a monster and a war criminal. I look forward to the day when he is brought to justice by the Syrian people and the international community. This strike represents an escalation of U.S. involvement in the Syrian Civil War. It should have been subject to congressional debate and authorization, and certainly that must be a precondition for any further engagement. We need a credible and clear plan that will lead to positive outcomes, both for the Syrian people and the security of the United States. Furthermore, if President Trump is, as he claims, motivated by humanitarian impulses and a concern for the suffering of Syrian civilians, then we should see a redoubling of humanitarian efforts, an increase in humanitarian assistance funding, and a lifting of the refugee ban. Cruise missiles alone are not a solution.”

