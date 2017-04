On Saturday, the Duncan family celebrated the 21st birthday of feisty feline Trilby, adopted as a kitten in 1996 from the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. Now age 100 in human years, she is, the Duncans believe, the oldest cat in the City of Falls Church. If there are any other claimants to this title, meow now, or forever hold your purr.

