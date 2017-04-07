F.C. School Board Changes Plans For Mt. Daniel School

The Falls Church School Board voted Thursday night to change the configuration of the Mt. Daniel Elementary renovation, responding in part to the $2 million in unexpected added costs to the project that came to light last month. The school will now serve pre-kindergarten through the first grade, instead of K-2. With a capacity of 660 students, this will extend by more than a decade the time before reaching enrollment capacity. The second grade will remain at Thomas Jefferson Elementary, where it is now. With pre-K moved to Mt. Daniel by 2019, the school system’s administration offices could be relocated to Jessie Thackery Preschool, saving the schools $360,000 annually in rent.

The new plan, with an allocation of additional funds for the project, is subject to approval by the F.C. City Council, which convenes Monday night.

