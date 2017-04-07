F.C. Sports Bar Supports Local Non-profits, Charities

Falls Church’s The Locker Room Sports Bar and Grill on West Broad Street supports local non-profits and charities by giving them a special donation day. On their day, The Locker Room will promote the event and the organization will promote to members and supporters to have breakfast, lunch, or dinner at The Locker Room. At the end of the day, 15 percent of the restaurant’s total revenue for that day will be donated to the group.

Groups that have already been hosted include the Falls Church Presbyterian Church Youth Ministry on February 22 and The Arc of Northern Virginia on March 15. More than $500 was donated to these two organizations.

“We’re part of the Falls Church community, so we want to help the Falls Church community,” said Ron James, one of The Locker Room’s owners. “Two of our owners live in the same building as the restaurant.”

Groups scheduled for the future include the Congressional School, Friends of Falls Church Homeless Shelter, Homestretch, Shepherd’s Center of McLean-Arlington-Falls Church, and the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department.

If an organization is interested in getting their non-profit or charitable organization involved, contact The Locker Room at 703-854-1230 or gregg@thelockerroomfc.com.

