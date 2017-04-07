Hitt Donates $100,000 to F.C. Education Foundation

Falls Church-based developer Todd Hitt, president of Kiddar Capital, donated $100,000 to the non-profit Falls Church Education Foundation (FCEF) last month. The contribution, Hitt said, is dedicated “for use toward the enhancement of the arts and humanities programs in the City of Falls Church public schools.”

Hitt is the developer of the newly-opened Harris-Teeter and 301 W. Broad apartments and has just submitted a plan to City Hall for development of the northeast Broad and Washington intersection.

Hitt added in a statement about his contribution, “Our commitment to excellence is the hallmark of how we conduct good business. Good business is not only success with integrity in the workplace, it’s making sure our projects create jobs, wide-ranging economic benefits, and that we give back to communities that have provided us with opportunities. I’m proud and humbled to be able to do this for the Falls Church community.”

In accepting the gift, Debbie Hiscott, executive director of the FCEF, said in a statement, “The foundation is grateful for the generous donation from Todd Hitt given in support of the arts and humanities in the Falls Church city schools.

“One hundred percent of this major gift will promote arts education within the Falls Church City Public Schools’ five schools. Grant awards will begin in the 2017-18 academic year and will be managed by the FCEF over the next three years.”

