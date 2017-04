Learn to decorate eggs the old-fashioned way. Visit the historic Cherry Hill Farmhouse (312 Park Ave.) and spend the afternoon naturally dyeing Easter eggs on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Materials will be supplied and cost is $5 per person. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 703-248-5171.

