2017 Northern Virginia Community Health Fair

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Incorporated, Northern Virginia Chapter (NCBW NOVA) along with the Northern Virginia Section of the National Council for Negro Women, Inc (NCNW NOVA) and the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. are hosting a free Community Health Fair on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the James Lee Community Center in Falls Church.

The NCBW NOVA & Partners 2017 Health Fair focuses on the promotion of health education, disease prevention and healthy lifestyles of residents in the community.

Services provided include: vision and hearing tests, blood pressure, healthy living and wellness, diabetes screenings, women’s health, workout demos and dental screenings.

For more information, visit ncbwnova.org

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments