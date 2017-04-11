Creative Cauldron Presents “Kaleidoscope”

Creative Cauldron announced the world premiere of “Kaleidoscope,” a new musical written by Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith, starring Broadway’s Florence Lacey. The production is Conner and Smith’s third installment in Creative Cauldron’s “Bold New Works for Intimate Stages” five-year commissioning project, following Helen Hayes Awards recommended productions of “The Turn of the Screw” (2015) and “Monsters of the Villa Diodati” (2016).

“Kaleidoscope” is the poignant story of a legendary Broadway performer’s comeback tour of her one-woman show revealing her star-studded life in the theatre. As the tour moves on, her memory of these stories starts to elude her. As her stage manager and director come to her aid, the symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease become clear. Press night is Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m.

“Kaleidoscope” stars real-life Broadway legend Florence Lacey, best known for replacing Patti LuPone as Eva Peron in the original 1979 run of “Evita.” “Kaleidoscope” will also mark a return for Creative Cauldron favorites Susan Derry (“Monsters…”, “The Turn of the Screw”), Catherine Purcell (“Monsters…”) and Sophia Manicone (“Ruthless! The Musical”). The creative team for “Kaleidoscope” includes Warren Freeman (Music Director), Strauss-Award Winner Margie Jervis (Scenic Designer), Alison Johnson (Costume Designer) and Lynn Joslin (Lighting Designer).

Conner and Smith are a Helen Hayes Awards-nominated duo whose critically-acclaimed musicals have been produced internationally. In addition to their multiple “Bold New Works” premieres with Creative Cauldron, Conner and Smith recently premiered their original musical “Silver Belles” (written with Allyson Currin) at the Signature Theatre in Arlington. Post-show discussions with the Creative team will be staged after each preview performance from Thursday, May 4 – Sunday, May 7. For the remainder of the performance run, after Thursday and Sunday performances, Creative Cauldron staff will be joined in discussions by experts in senior memory care and members of the professional staff of The Kensington Falls Church, an assisted living care facility.

Tickets for “Kaleidoscope” can be purchased at creativecauldron.org or by calling 703-436-9948.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments