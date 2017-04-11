Crime Report: Assault, Strangulation & Peeing in Public

A potpourri of incidents in this week’s Falls Church crime report include a Lyft driver cited for not displaying his sign correctly, a business burglary on S. Washington St., a bust for marijuana possession during a traffic stop, and drunk in public and urinating in public arrest on N. Washington St. and an assault involving strangulation on W. Broad St.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: April 3 – 9, 2017

Drunk in Public, 934 W Broad St (Sunoco Gas Station) Apr 3, a male, 59, of no fixed address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Burglary-Commercial, 121 S Washington St (Brooke-Devlin & Nester) Apr 3, business broken into through a rear window. Various items possibly missing and some items found scattered outside the building. Officers and Detectives responded and investigation continues.

Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia, 400 blk N Washington St, Apr 6, as a result of a traffic stop, a male, 41, of Washington, DC was issued summonses for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Fail to Display Trade Dress, Washington St/Broad St, Apr 8, a Lyft driver, a male, 34, of Sterling, VA was issued a summons for Failure to Display Trade Dress.

Assault and Battery, Obstruct Emergency Communications, Petit Larceny, Strangulation, 1100 blk W Broad St, Apr 8, responding to a call for assistance between two persons known to each other, officers arrested a male, 55, of no fixed address, for Assault and Battery, Obstructing Emergency Communications, Petit Larceny, and Assault by Strangulation.

Drunk in Public and Urinating in Public, 220 N Washington St, Apr 9, a male, 50, of Falls Church, was arrested for being Drunk in Public and Urinating in Public.

