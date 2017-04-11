Mason High Band Brings Music to the Kids

The George Mason High School symphonic band traveled to The Falls Church Day School last week to perform for the preschoolers and kindergartners there. They did some of their contemporary pieces including the themes from Sponge Bob, Harry Potter and Star Wars, and also spent time showing the students the wide variety of instruments in the band and demonstrating the different sounds each makes. (From left) George Hoak (euphonium), Luke Helmkamp (trombone) and Henry Wildman (french horn). (Photo: Carol Sly)

