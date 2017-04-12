Falls Church Hires Kiran Bawa as New City CFO

The City of Falls Church has named Kiran Bawa its new Chief Financial Officer, City Manager Wyatt Shields announced in a press release Wednesday. Bawa replaces previous CFO Richard La Condre who retired in November of last year. Falls Church Deputy Director of Finance, Melissa Ryman, has been currently serving as acting CFO.

Bawa, who will oversee accounting, financial analysis and reporting, capital financing, debt management, payroll, accounts payable and receivable, purchasing and real estate assessment for the City, previously served ad Director of Finance for the City of Piedmont, California. She also served in Oakland, California as budget director and deputy city administrator for the City and was manager of capital planning and grants for AC Transit.

“I am very excited to join the executive team at the City of Falls Church,” said Bawa in the press release. “I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work in providing efficient and effective services to the residents.”

Bawa will begin her duties as CFO on Monday, April 17.

