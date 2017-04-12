Mason Boys, Girls Soccer Enter Break With Wins

By Matt Delaney

George Mason High School’s varsity girls and boys soccer teams entered spring break with wins as the girls took down Madison County High School 4-2 at home, while the boys knocked off the Mountaineers 5-0 on the road.

The boys (5-1) had a dominant close to the first half of the season against Madison County thanks to major contributions from junior forward Peter Scardino. In the 17th minute Scardino drew pressure from the Mountaineers’ back line, causing him to drop a pass back and set up senior defender Nico Ferrara’s 25-yard opening goal.

Ten minutes later a shot from Scardino ricocheted off the crossbar and found junior midfielder Carlos Mercado in position for the putback goal. Right before halftime Scardino was fouled in the box and senior defender Wesley Quill buried the ensuing penalty kick to put Mason up 3-0 by halftime.

Early in the second half Scardino’s right-to-left cross was one-timed by senior midfielder Olo Sembera Baracco for another Mustang goal. Scardino then found the back of the net when a precision pass from Mercado set up another tally for Mason in the 57th minute.

Senior goalkeeper Walker Hegadorn also recorded three saves, including one from point-blank range, to keep Mason’s opponents scoreless since a March 29 loss at Mount Vernon.

“We have tried to live by a new mantra from assistant coach Nathan Greiner: ‘The other team will have a game plan for us until we punch them in the mouth [by scoring early],’” head coach Frank Spinello said. “Our team has responded, and scored early in our matches to take the pressure off. It has allowed us to play our brand of football.”

The Lady Mustangs faced stiff resistance from the Mountaineers during their match. The first half was nearly a stalemate until sophomore midfielder Maura Mann finally broke through and scored a goal for Mason with two minutes until halftime. Senior midfielder Rebecca Crouch booted in another Mustang goal early in the second half to increase Mason’s advantage to 2-0. Mason would score a third unanswered goal before Madison County got on the board with a goal of their own. Up 3-1, the Mustangs and Mountaineers both scored by the time the match ended.

Both Mason’s teams return to the field on Apr. 18 against William Monroe High School when the boys travel to Stanardsville and the girls host the Dragons in Falls Church.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments