F.C. Student Participates in National Convention

Twelve Virginia Tech recipients of Stamps Scholarships, including one student from Falls Church, traveled to Atlanta to take part in the fourth biennial Stamps Scholars National Convention.

The students, who are all in the university’s Honors College, were among the approximately 730 Stamps Scholars nationwide who attended the convention April 7-9 at Georgia Tech.

The event was sponsored by the Stamps Family Charitable Foundation, which partners with 42 schools around the country to provide scholarships to students with strong leadership potential, academic merit, and exceptional character.

Dana Mulligan (agricultural sciences ’19), of Falls Church was one of the recipients.

The Stamps Scholarship was “a really big factor” in Mulligan’s decision to attend Virginia Tech. She gave a speech on sustainable agriculture at the convention.

As part of her Stamps Scholarship, Mulligan will be living in the Honors Residential Commons for her four years at Virginia Tech. She says being around Stamps Scholars who have different interests and are at varying stages of their educational journeys has been highly beneficial — and was part of the reason she was excited for the conference.

“I was really excited to meet Stamps Scholars from other schools around the country,” Mulligan said. “I learn about a lot of interesting opportunities from people with a lot of diverse interests who are doing really cool projects. It’s really motivating when you see these new ideas coming from other students.”

The Stamps Foundation and its partners provide scholarship support to 930 scholars, with the projected goal to help educate 5,000 scholars in total. There are 455 Stamps Scholar alumni around the world who continue to benefit from various professional and social networking opportunities.

