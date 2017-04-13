Strike a Pose at FCA’s ‘Portrait Painting Workshop’

Over the weekend at the Falls Church Arts new studio, Virginia based artist Seth Havercamp taught a portrait class called “Portrait Painting Workshop.” Havercamp has won a host of award competitions, including the “People’s Choice Award” in the 2013 Portrait Society of America’s International Portrait Competition for a painting of his daughter Essie. Falls Church Arts Outreach Director, Shaun van Steyn (not pictured), posed for 6.5 hours as a host of aspiring artists detailed his every feature. (Photo: Shaun van Steyn)

