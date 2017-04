LEO, CODY AND NILES take some time to contemplate life as they peer out the window of their N. West St. home in the City of Falls Church. The darker of the kitties are each one-year-old and biological brothers while the one-and-a-half year-old orange tabby is their big, non-biological brother.

Just because you’re not famous doesn’t mean your pet can’t be! Send in your Critter Corner submissions to crittercorner@fcnp.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments