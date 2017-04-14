F.C. Students Earn Academic Honors

Two students from Falls Church have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester at Washington University in St. Louis:

Noah Bardash, who is enrolled in the university’s School of Engineering & Applied Science, and Matt Spidi, who is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.

Falls Church resident Chantal Iosso, a member of the class of 2020 at Washington and Lee University in Virginia, was recently inducted into Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society.

