You are here: Home » Around F.C. » F.C. Students Earn Academic Honors

F.C. Students Earn Academic Honors

April 14, 2017 12:08 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

Two students from Falls Church have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester at Washington University in St. Louis:

Noah Bardash, who is enrolled in the university’s School of Engineering & Applied Science, and Matt Spidi, who is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.

Falls Church resident Chantal Iosso, a member of the class of 2020 at Washington and Lee University in Virginia, was recently inducted into Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+