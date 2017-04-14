Former Del. Jim Scott Dies from Alzheimer Complications at Age 78

Former Virginia State Del. James Martin Scott died suddenly yesterday at the Aarondale Retirement and Assisted Living Community in Springfield, Va, of complications from Alzheimer’s disease, according to a report from his successor, Del. Marcus Simon. Scott was 78.

Scott served the 53rd District of Virginia that includes the City of Falls Church, for 22 years from 1991 to 2013. He won his first election to that post by a single vote, earning him the nickname, “Landslide Jim.” A staunch progressive, he crafted his liberal perspective as an activist at the University of North Carolina during the Civil Rights struggles. Graduating from UNC in 1960 and with a masters from George Mason University three years later, he was a high school teacher and housing advocate before first running for public office in 1972. He served 12 years on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors from 1972-1984, and then worked at the Inova Health Systems before running for delegate in 1991.

Upon his retirement in January 2014, Scott’s last public appearance was at his annual Labor Day barbecue at his home in Vienna in 2016. Scott is survived by his wife Nancy and two children, Casey and Mary Alice. No word has come yet about funeral or memorial services.

