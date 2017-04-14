Forum on Transportation Development April 23

The League of Women Voters of Falls Church will host a forum to explore regional transportation developments and their impact on Falls Church from 4 – 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. The forum will be held at the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls Street).

The forum will feature a panel that will include Kate Mattice, executive director of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, and Monica Backmon, executive director of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority. Falls Church Vice Mayor David Snyder, the city’s longtime representative to regional transportation agencies, will serve as moderator.

The program will explore how city tax dollars support regional transportation systems and development, including the subway system and light rail projects.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information go to lwvfallschurch.org

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments