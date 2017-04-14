Preserving Family Heirlooms Class in Vienna

The Fairfax Genealogical Society education class brings in Tina Beaird on Saturday, April 29 for a class called “Preserving Family Heirlooms.” Beaird will present a brief history of paper manufacturing and photography while describing how to store and preserve such items, as well as techniques for preserving historic and modern scrapbooks. The class is at the Dunn Loring Volunteer Fire Station Hall in Vienna.

For more information, call 703-644-8185 or visit fxgs.org/events

