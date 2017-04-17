Tim McKinney Dies After Year-Long Cancer Battle

Long time Falls Church resident Timothy (Tim) McKinney passed away Wednesday, April 12 in New Orleans, La. after a courageous year-long battle with cancer.

In recent months, Tim, who worked for Simplex Grinnell for 31 years, was blessed to take several trips with his wife, Tori McKinney, and daughter, Halley, to New Orleans including a trip to buy a Marigny condo, to the January Radiators’ Reunion shows and to Mardi Gras with his best friends – Halley, Mike “Citron” McKeon, and Jim Morrison. Tim also made it to Super Bowl LI – for the game of a lifetime – with his beloved New England Patriots and dear friend, Mike Hoban. He returned to New Orleans to rest in his favorite place. He enjoyed two weeks of visits from family and dear friends including a few house concerts with John Gros, Ed “Zeke” Volker and Reggie Scanlan.

Tim’s life will be honored with two Second Line celebrations with family, friends and music. First at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack on Sunday, April 23 at 7 p.m. with the Magnolia Blue horns and The Cactus Liquors, then on May 2 in New Orleans at Chickie Wah Wah with John Gros and members of PapaGrowsFunk, Bonerama horns and a few other friends before the Anders Osborne show, one of Tim’s favorite artists. The family invites everyone to join either or both of the celebrations, with handkerchief in hand.

In lieu of flowers, beads, or doubloons, please consider donating to one of Tim’s favorite nonprofits, Tipitina’s Foundation (http://tipitinasfoundation.org/donate/) a New Orleans musical education charity that strives to keep the music alive.

