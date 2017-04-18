Crime Report: Stolen Wallet, Laptop & Bottle of Crown Royal

Most of this week’s Falls Church crime report consists of thefts including a wallet taken from a locker at 24 Hour Fitness, a power washer stolen from a shed on Great Falls St., a laptop taken from a vehicle, stolen jewelry from Yasini Jewelers and a bottle of Crown Royal swiped from the Hillwood ABC Store.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: April 10 – 16, 2017

Larceny- Theft from Building, 1000 E Broad St (24 Hour Fitness) Apr 10, a patron of the fitness center reported that his wallet, which had been secured inside a locker, was stolen.

Larceny- Theft from Building, 400 blk Great Falls St, between Apr 4 and 10th, a power washer was removed from a shed.

Larceny – Theft from Vehicle, 400 Great Falls St/W&OD Bike Trail, between 6PM on Apr 10 and 8:30 AM on Apr 11, unknown suspect removed a laptop from the back seat of a vehicle.

Trespassing, 900 S Washington St (Falls Church Healthcare Center), Apr 14, a male, 58, of Bristow, VA, was arrested for Trespass.

Larceny- Shoplifting, 1120E W Broad St (Yasini Jewelers) Apr 14, gold jewelry went missing after two unknown suspects left the store. Suspects described as two white women, possibly from Romania, wearing lots of clothing, head scarf, quilt shirts, long skirts, 5″7 and heavy build.

Larceny- Shoplifting, 167 Hillwood Ave (Virginia ABC Store), Apr 15, a 200ml bottle of Crown Royal was taken by two unknown suspects described as: 1) a H/M, 18-25 YOA, with dark hair and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and, 2) a B/M, 18-25 YOA, with dark hair and wearing a white multi-colored shirt.

Drinking in Public, 300 blk S Washington St, Apr 16, a male, 37, of Fairfax, VA, was issued a summons for Drinking in Public.

OTHER ARRESTS

A vehicle reported stolen Feb 28 was recovered in Middlebury, Indiana on Apr 8.

A male, 23, of Arlington, VA was arrested by Middlebury Police for auto theft

