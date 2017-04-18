F.C. School Board Retains Perkins Eastman Bid for GM Feasibility Study

Tuesday night, the Falls Church School Board moved to allocate $56,580 to retain the architectural consulting firm of Perkins Eastman to do a swift feasibility study of what a new George Mason High School may need and look like if voters were to approve a referendum in November to undertake the project.

The New York-based architectural, urban design planning, design and consulting firm has played key roles in the development of higher and high school/secondary education projects, as well as a wide array of other facilities, nationwide. Its projects in the D.C. area include George Washington University and the Stoddard Elementary and Community Center of Washington, D.C.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Robert Schiller presented a comprehensive report of facilities options to the School Board, leading Acting Chair Phil Reitinger to call for an extensive, public discourse on the options following the May 2 deadline for the School Board to adopt its budget (following the F.C. City Council’s adoption of its FY 2018 budget next Monday).

