You are here: Home » News » F.C. School Board Retains Perkins Eastman Bid for GM Feasibility Study

F.C. School Board Retains Perkins Eastman Bid for GM Feasibility Study

April 18, 2017 10:41 PM0 comments
By Nicholas F. Benton

PHIL REITINGER (LEFT), ACTING chair of the Falls Church School Board Tuesday night, and Interim Superintendent Dr. Robert Schiller compared notes during Tuesday night's board meeting. (Photo: News-Press)

PHIL REITINGER (LEFT), ACTING chair of the Falls Church School Board Tuesday night, and Interim Superintendent Dr. Robert Schiller compared notes during Tuesday night’s board meeting. (Photo: News-Press)

Tuesday night, the Falls Church School Board moved to allocate $56,580 to retain the architectural consulting firm of Perkins Eastman to do a swift feasibility study of what a new George Mason High School may need and look like if voters were to approve a referendum in November to undertake the project.

The New York-based architectural, urban design planning, design and consulting firm has played key roles in the development of higher and high school/secondary education projects, as well as a wide array of other facilities, nationwide. Its projects in the D.C. area include George Washington University and the Stoddard Elementary and Community Center of Washington, D.C.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Robert Schiller presented a comprehensive report of facilities options to the School Board, leading Acting Chair Phil Reitinger to call for an extensive, public discourse on the options following the May 2 deadline for the School Board to adopt its budget (following the F.C. City Council’s adoption of its FY 2018 budget next Monday).

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+