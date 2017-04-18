Longtime Falls Church Resident Kathleen Jones Dies at 61

Kathleen A. Jones died peacefully in her home in Falls Church, Va. at the age of 61.

Kathleen was born in Bridgeport, Conn. and was the only daughter of Patrick F. and Teresa C. Jones. She graduated from Sacred Heart School and Cathedral High School in Bridgeport. She then attended Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass., graduating as a Medical Technician. Kathleen also earned an MBA degree, which she started at Harvard University and completed at Northwestern University in Washington, D.C.

Kathleen began her career at the VA Hospital in Massachusetts. It was this position that saw her enter Government Service as a civilian employee. She eventually accepted a position in Washington, D.C. and relocated to the area. She finally retired from the Government in 2011, as a Senior Operations Research Analyst with the Missile Defense Agency of the D.o.D.

Upon moving to the Washington D.C. area, Kathleen did volunteer work at the Smithsonian.

In the D.C. area, Kathleen met the love of her life, Bonsall (A.k.a., “Bo”) Wheeler. Kathleen and Bo were married in October of 2000. In August of 2003, Kathleen became a widow when Bo died unexpectedly.

Kathleen is predeceased by her parents, Patrick F. Jones and Teresa C. Jones, and her husband Bo Wheeler.

Kathleen spent her retirement doing what she enjoyed. She traveled, spent time gardening, and cared for her two rescued cats, Mystic and Kasha.

A Memorial Service will be held on May 6 at the Murphy Funeral Home in Falls Church at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at the Ireland’s Four Provinces restaurant.

An interment Service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Trumbull, Conn.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of Kathleen’s prized charities: Alley Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 585 Mount Ranier, MD 20712; Capital Caring, 2900 Telestar C, Falls Church, VA 22042; Doctors without Borders, 333 7th Ave, 2nd Floor New York, NY 10001; Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd Yorktown Heights, NY 10598; House of Ruth, 5 Thomas Circle NW Washington, DC 20005; Humane Society of Fairfax County, INC, 4057 Chain Bridge RD Fairfax, VA 22030.

