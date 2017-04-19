F.C. Students Earn Academic Honors

The following students from Falls Church recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at their respective colleges. Phi Kappa Phi serves as the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, welcoming scholars from all academic backgrounds into its group.

Peggy Brozi was initiated at James Madison University, Claire Schmidt was initiated at Michigan State University and Maryellen Davis was initiated at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.

Falls Church native and sophomore at Randolph-Macon Academy, Brittney Rojas, was also recognized for earning a spot on the school’s Dean’s list for achieving a 3.5 GPA or above during the school’s third quarter grading period.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments