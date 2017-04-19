Falls Church’s Bertha Sullivan Dies

Bertha Sullivan, “Bea” as she preferred to be known and a longtime resident of Falls Church City since 1968, passed away March 28, 2017 due to congestive heart failure and pneumonia at Fairfax Hospital. Wife of the late John Edward Sullivan, both had been active members of the local V.F.W. until right before his death in 1996.

“Bea” is survived by her four daughters Eva Jacqueline Sawtell (Roger), Donna Curran, Lenore Sullivan and Leta Sullivan; her three stepchildren Michael Pettit, Timothy Pettit and Mary Pettit; and her five grandchildren Lee Ellis Jr, Jeffrey Mullins (Lisa), Chanda Wilson (Harley), Tiffin Sullivan and Kelly Harbuck (Adam), her late granddaughter Tammetha Philipson along with six great grandchildren and a great great grandson.

Interment services will be held at Quantico National Cemetery on April 26 at 2 p.m.

