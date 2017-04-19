Former F.C. Resident Convicted of Sexual Assault

Sergio Velasquez Cardozo, 35, formerly of Falls Church, has been found guilty by a jury in Washington, D.C. of charges stemming from an incident in which he sneaked up on a college student and grabbed and groped her, announced U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips. A jury found Velasquez Cardozo guilty Monday of kidnapping, third-degree sexual abuse, fourth-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor sexual abuse. The verdict followed a trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. He is to be sentenced on June 9 and faces up to seven years in prison. He also will be required to register as a sex offender for a 10-year period following his release from prison.

According to government evidence, at approximately 1 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2016, the victim was walking home to her apartment on the Georgetown University campus. While walking in the 3400 block of Prospect Street NW, Velasquez Cardozo sneaked up behind her, grabbed her in a bear hug and fondled her breast and buttocks. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department happened to be driving slowly right behind, and next to, Velasquez Cardozo when he attacked the woman. They immediately stopped and arrested him.

