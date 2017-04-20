Fairlington Community Center Hosts Classes

On Tuesday, May 2, the Fairlington Community Center (3308 S. Stafford St., Arlington) hosts a class called “Container and Balcony Gardening” from 7 – 8:30 p.m. At the class, participants can learn easy steps to add color with flowers and foliage, create a desirable amount of privacy and grow edibles. Transform your balcony or concrete jungle into a garden.

On Saturday, May 6, the community center hosts a class called “Sustainable Landscaping 4: Maintaining the Sustainable Yard” from 9 a.m. – noon. This class teaches participants about plant health and disease identification, good bugs vs. bad bugs in integrated pest management, and how and when to prune woody plants. The class will also explore wildlife issues and things you can do now to maintain your sustainable yard throughout the coming summer months.

Admission is free for both classes. Advance registration required as space is limited. You can request space at mgnv.org. If you have any questions, call 703-228-6414 or contact mgarlalex@gmail.com.

