FCCPS Announces Support Staff Of The Year Nominees

Falls Church City Public Schools recognized the efforts of six individuals whose outstanding service supports students, staff, and parents throughout FCCPS schools. The nominees are also cooperative with colleagues, readily assist constituents and reflect an expert grasp of their responsibilities.

This year’s nominees are Diane Harrington, paraprofessional at George Mason High School; Jorge Montoya, custodian at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School; Janice Nette, secretary to assistant principals and FIRST Robotics volunteer extraordinaire at George Mason High School; Jan Potrykus, paraprofessional at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School; Karen Schools, school health side at Mount Daniel Elementary School; and Scarlett Williams, ESOL paraprofessional at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.

A panel of judges will select a winner in late April. All nominees will be recognized at Falls Church Schools’ Celebration of Excellence next month on Thursday, May 11

