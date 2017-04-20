Marsden & Kory Attend NARFE Meeting

The Falls Church chapter of National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) recently announced it was dissolving and all of the chapter’s 100-plus members have been transferred to the Annandale chapter.

State Sen. David Marsden and Del. Kaye Kory will report on the recent General Assembly proceedings at the NARFE meeting. Mason District Government Center (6507 Columbia Pike, Annandale). Admission is free. Meeting starts at 10 a.m. Call 703-980-6831 for more information.

