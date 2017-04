George Mason High School’s All-Night Graduation Celebration committee will be holding its annual fundraiser and auction for the senior class festivities at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack on Sunday, Apr. 23.

Auction items include tickets to Washington Nationals baseball games, weekend getaways to nearby destinations local classes and more. Raffle items include plane tickets, an Apple watch and a Yeti Cooler. Fundraiser runs from 3 – 6 p.m.

