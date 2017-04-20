May Day Music Festival In Arlington

The 32nd Annual May Day Music Festival takes place on Saturday, May 6 from 12 – 5 p.m. at the Potomac Overlook Park (2845 Marcey Rd., Arlington).

Attendees can enjoy several live music performances, community exhibits and games. Festival guests are encouraged to meet with the VCE Master Gardeners who maintain the Organic Vegetable Demonstration Garden and will be on hand during to answer questions about organic gardening, including controlling pests and diseases without the use of chemicals.

The garden is located beyond the Nature Center. Admission is free. No registration necessary.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments