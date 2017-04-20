MEH Students Take 1st & 2nd At Annual Sonnet Contest

Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School students Elisabeth Snyder and Grace Tarpgaard took home first and second place, respectively, at this year’s Folger Shakespeare Library Annual Sonnet Contest. The contest was open to students in grades 3 – 12 from the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area. The winners and runner-ups will be recognized and will present their poems at the Folger Shakespeare Library Founder’s Room (201 East Capitol Street, SE, Washington D.C.) on Sunday, April 23 at 12 p.m.

