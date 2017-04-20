Robotics Team Heads To World Championships

George Mason High School’s robotics team, 1418, placed third at the District Championships the first weekend of Spring Break.

For their efforts the students received the Innovation in Control Award, which recognizes the most innovative control system or application of control components to provide unique machine functions. The award and Mason’s impressive showing throughout the season granted them an invitation to the World Championship to be held in St. Louis, Missouri from Apr. 27 – 29. District competition included students from all over the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area. Mason joined forces with C Company from Chesapeake Senior High School in Pasadena, MD and Fresta Valley Robotics Club from Marshall, VA, to help reach the quarterfinals of district competition.

If you would like to help fund Mason’s trip to the World Championships, checks should be made to GMHS with “robotics” in the memo line and can be mailed or dropped off to Mason secretary Janice Nette at the school’s main office.

